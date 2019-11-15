New Zealand to help Fiji in crime fight

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon lauded the efforts of Fiji in fighting transnational crimes and has announced in detail how her government will be helping its Fijian counterparts.

Ardern says New Zealand and Fiji face challenges with the ever-growing issue of drug fight at our borders and this is the reason her government will be giving a total of 11 million dollars.

She says this will include the setting up of three labs, which will commence in May, coupled with four fulltime experts to work with the Fiji Police Force.

Also included in this is the provision of trained trackers dogs to help detect drugs.

Ardern says she continues to support Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama in the fight against climate change, adding Fiji can to count on New Zealand being a partner in this fight.

Bainimarama has also been extended an invitation by Ardern for a state visit to New Zealand.

The New Zealand PM also lauded Fiji for being a champion in having a big number of women parliamentarians.

Other issues discussed between Ardern and Bainimarama, included the growing concern of COVID-19 and Pacer Plus.

Bainimarama says Ardern remains a charismatic leader and continues to inspire not only her country but the world.

More to follow.