New Zealand reassures support for the Pacific

New Zealand will continue to support the Pacific region to develop and strengthen people-to-people ties.

This was highlighted by New Zealand’s Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio, adding the Kiwis and the Pacific share similar values, cultures and strong people-to-people connections.

Responding to questions regarding the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs’ visit to Fiji and the Pacific, Sio adds that New Zealand will continue to ensure their relationship with the PICs remains consistent.

“We work with China but there are things that we disagree with them and we haven’t shied away from that. We’ve always been very upfront with our friends in the region. What we say in private is also what we say in public.”

Sio says the Pacific region is New Zealand’s important ally, one that is rooted in mutual respect.

He adds that New Zealand will continue to engage and support Pacific island countries in whatever way possible.