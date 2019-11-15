New Zealand PM's Fiji visit to highlight climate change approaches

The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives in Fiji today and will meet with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama where conversations are expected on climate change.

It was 2016 when a New Zealand Prime Minister last visited Fiji, under Sir John Key’s watch.

Jacinda Ardern flies to Suva tonight, and is to be greeted with a full military procession tomorrow palong with a traditional welcoming ceremony.

She is scheduled to take part in a number of ceremonies before holding a formal bilateral meeting with Bainimarama and then a meeting with the Opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Ardern expects to address the ongoing work being done by both countries in the fight against climate change – an area the two wholeheartedly agree on.