New Zealand PM visit: Expect temporary road closures

With the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden arriving into the country tomorrow, the public can expect temporary road closures in a few areas.

Police say a dry run of the closure will be conducted from 7.30pm – 8.30pm today.

The closure will be from Nausori Airport along the Kings Road, into Rewa Street from BSP Samabula, Flagstaff, Duncan Road, Ratu Cakobau Road to the Grand Pacific Hotel.

Police say to facilitate the New Zealand Prime Minister’s motorcade once she arrives into Nausori tomorrow the same roads will be closed from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Police are requesting the public to be patient during these times.