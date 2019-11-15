New Zealand PM says building resilient communities is crucial

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stressed that we have to build resilient communities.

Ardern highlighted this while officiating at the ground breaking ceremony for the RISE (Rising Informal Settlements and the Environments) Project at Tamavua-i-wai in Suva yesterday.

Ardern says we face the consequences of climate change and Fiji knows all too well the consequences of flooding.

The New Zealand PM adds that the voice of the Pacific is important on the world stage right now, to remind other world leaders of the real impacts of the environment that they are facing daily.

“We are all connected by our shared humanity and by the fact that we are friends. I hope that we can see the benefit of what here might seem like just a number on a page but $3m that means that 2,000 people benefits from a project that realizes all of those goals. I know there is more work to do but I am confident that we can keep doing it together as friends.”

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar said with New Zealand’s support, Fiji will be able to forge ahead with much needed infrastructural work with the installation and improvement of utilities, including roads, water and electricity in the communities.



The RISE project will use innovative, community driven nature based methods to address health, environment, water and sanitation issues faced by people in informal settlements.