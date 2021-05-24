Home

News

New Zealand Partners with Fiji to Target Illicit Trade

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 12:38 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s border protection will be further enhanced with the introduction of new trace detection devices at the international borders.

New Zealand Government has provided kits worth more than $44,000 with additional consumables worth more than $4,000.

The trace detection device will support Fiji Revenue and Customs Services to conduct a risk assessment of cargo and passengers more effectively.

Board Chair, Mahmood Khan says the assistance is a timely boost for Fiji’s border security system as Fiji is reopening its international borders.

Khan says the FRCS will be able to enhance its ability to manage potential risks of illicit goods being brought into the country.

He adds it will help deter drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and ensure the facilitation of legitimate trade.

The units were coordinated through the New Zealand High Commission in Fiji alongside the New Zealand Customs Service and Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand and New Zealand Aviation Security Service.

