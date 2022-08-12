New Zealand MP’s work on the IUU report

The New Zealand Foreign Affairs Committee is working on a report on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUU).

Committee Chair, Jenny Salesa says many regional organizations have their headquarters in Fiji, therefore they wanted to visit here and other chosen Pacific Island countries before making a final decision.

Salesa adds they want to ensure that everything submitted to the parliament is written correctly.

“We did actually get a lot of submissions from the region and we got a lot of submissions from the fisheries commission but we also wanted to visit and so Fiji is the first place we coming to because it was the only country in the Pacific that was open in terms of its borders.”



The Committee will also travel to Tonga and the Solomon Islands.