Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|
Full Coverage

News

New Zealand Minister of Defence to visit Fiji and Australia

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 4:50 pm
New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare will depart tomorrow for bilateral visits to Fiji and Australia.

New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare will depart tomorrow for bilateral visits to Fiji and Australia.

Henare will meet with counterparts to reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to regional security in the Pacific and discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation with partners.

While in Fiji, Minister Henare will meet with Minister of Defence Inia Seruiratu, in the first face-to-face meeting of this type to take place in Fiji since COVID-19 restrictions began.

Article continues after advertisement

Henare says New Zealand’s defence relationship with Fiji is strong and characterised by enduring person-to-person relationships built up over many years.

He says he looks forward to discussing with Minister Seruiratu ways to increase levels of defence cooperation, and how best to support Pacific partners to work together to provide solutions to the region’s challenges.

During the visit Minister Henare will also attend a remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial, and tour the recently commissioned Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp, and Fiji’s Maritime Surveillance Rescue Coordination Centre.

From Fiji, the New Zealand Defence Minister will travel to Australia and meet with the Australian Minister of Defence, Peter Dutton.

The New Zealand Defence Minister will be traveling out of Auckland tomorrow subject to meeting Fiji’s COVID-19 testing requirements and will return to New Zealand at the end of the week.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.