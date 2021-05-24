New Zealand Minister of Defence to visit Fiji and Australia

New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare will depart tomorrow for bilateral visits to Fiji and Australia.

Henare will meet with counterparts to reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to regional security in the Pacific and discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation with partners.

While in Fiji, Minister Henare will meet with Minister of Defence Inia Seruiratu, in the first face-to-face meeting of this type to take place in Fiji since COVID-19 restrictions began.

Article continues after advertisement

Henare says New Zealand’s defence relationship with Fiji is strong and characterised by enduring person-to-person relationships built up over many years.

He says he looks forward to discussing with Minister Seruiratu ways to increase levels of defence cooperation, and how best to support Pacific partners to work together to provide solutions to the region’s challenges.

During the visit Minister Henare will also attend a remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial, and tour the recently commissioned Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp, and Fiji’s Maritime Surveillance Rescue Coordination Centre.

From Fiji, the New Zealand Defence Minister will travel to Australia and meet with the Australian Minister of Defence, Peter Dutton.

The New Zealand Defence Minister will be traveling out of Auckland tomorrow subject to meeting Fiji’s COVID-19 testing requirements and will return to New Zealand at the end of the week.