News

New Zealand High Commissioner meets with COMPOL

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 3:25 pm
The New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow today met with Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow today met with Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Darlow was accorded a quarter guard ceremony of honour in honour of her first visit to the Fiji Police Force Headquarters in Suva this afternoon.

Discussions were held between the NZ High Commissioner and Brigadier General Qiliho where the head of the Fiji Police Force conveyed the organisation’s appreciation for the support provided by the New Zealand Government towards the organisation.

No description available.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says the Fiji Police Force has and continues to benefit from the support of the New Zealand Government and New Zealand Police and with the opening of borders is eager to further engagements noting the evolving criminal landscape and emerging security threats including climate change.

The Police Commissioner says through the $11 million NZ Fiji Police Support Project supported by UNDP a lot of work has been achieved over the last 2 year period through the support of New Zealand’s Police’s Senior Advisor Inspector Paris Razos.

High Commissioner Darlow reaffirmed New Zealand’s support to enhancing security cooperation with the Fiji Police Force.

No description available.

The New Zealand High Commissioner echoed sentiments shared by the Police Commissioner stating environmental security is an emerging threat not only in the Pacific region but globally.

She has also acknowledged the work of women officers in being able to break biases in their own right in male dominated professions.

An overview brief of the Fiji Police Force’s history, roles and responsibilities was also provided by the Acting Director Planning Superintendent of Police Pauliasi Colamoto.

 

