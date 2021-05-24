New Zealand Defence Minister begins Fiji tour

New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare arrived yesterday and begins his three-day bilateral visit to Fiji.

His tour began at the recently commissioned Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi.

Herane was received by the Deputy Commander Commodore Humphery Tawake and was accorded a quarter guard of honour, a traditional welcoming ceremony before a short brief was given by the Officer Commanding Blackrock Camp, Major Praneel Singh.

The visit aims to explore and increase the level of defence cooperation between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and NZ Defence Force and how best they can work together to provide solutions to the region’s challenges.