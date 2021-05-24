Home

COVID-19
News

New Zealand continues support to Fiji Police Force

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 10:00 am
Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho (From Left) with New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Fiji is a leader on environmental policing and New Zealand hopes to work alongside the Fiji Police Force in this regard.

This was highlighted by New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow during her first visit to the Police Headquarters where she met with Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Darlow highlighted that environmental security is an emerging threat and reaffirmed New Zealand’s support to enhancing security cooperation with the Fiji Police Force.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

“Fiji internationally people always mention that just because of the geography there is a course for transnational crime, there is money laundering and there is everything else that Fiji sits at the centre of the regional response on but I think Fiji is really a leader on environmental policing as well. And as you are going through that phase I am very keen for our teams to also talk and work without more as well because that is absolutely a trend we also see at home.”

The New Zealand High Commissioner also acknowledged the work of female officers breaking the biases in male-dominated professions.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says the Fiji Police Force has and continues to benefit from the support of the New Zealand Government.

He adds with the opening of borders, they are eager for further engagement noting the evolving criminal landscape and emerging security threats including climate change.

