New Zealand commits to helping Fiji

The New Zealand government has already given its indication that it stands ready to assist Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to wreak havoc.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, taking to his social media, says the Kiwi ‘Vuvale” is getting ready to provide any needed emergency humanitarian and disaster relief.

He says there is a lot going on but it was time to face the hard times together.

New Zealand itself has been facing a massive COVID-19 fight.