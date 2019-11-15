New Zealand and Fiji Police strengthening Program to begin soon

Work on getting the multi-million dollar New Zealand and Fiji Police Strengthening Program is expected to get underway next month.

A joint announcement was made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his NZ counterpart Jacinda Arden in February this year to find new ways to improve the health, wellbeing and resilience of their people, both agreeing to expand security partnership into policing co-operation.

Following a Zoom meeting held this week with New Zealand Police’s Inspector Paris Razos, senior Fiji Police Directors and NZ High Commission to Fiji Representatives held discussions on preliminary work to be carried out before his arrival in Fiji in November.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Police Director International Relations SSP Ulaiasi Ravula says the first Zoom meeting was to allow the Directors from the Criminal Investigations Department, K9, Training, Corporate Services and Drugs to assist IP

Razos understands the specific needs required in their specialized fields.

The partnership programme between the New Zealand Police and Fiji Police will focus on combatting transnational crime and enhancing investigative skills.

Ravula adds that the Fiji Police Force is looking forward to working with IP Razos who comes with extensive years of experience in international training development.

The New Zealand Government will be investing $11million over three years into the program.