New Zealand and Australia Defence forces arrive with relief supplies

The New Zealand and Australian Defence Force landed in Nadi Airport this afternoon to deliver relief supplies for Fiji.

This is to assist those affected by the recent Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold and response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu and Minister for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services Jone Usamate, joined New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, and Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, to welcome the two aircrafts.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says the ongoing support from the two neighboring countries outlines the Vuvale partnership that has seen collaborations in previous response efforts to assist each other.

He adds that this donation will greatly assist the Fijian Government in combatting against COVID-19 and provide immediate response to our families who have been severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr says that there is strong partnership between Fiji, Australia and New Zealand in responding to needs in each other’s countries and in the wider Pacific region, with all three nations working seamlessly together on the response to TC Harold.

Curr stressed that the coordination between all three governments in responding to this natural disaster has been exceptional.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes commended the work of the National Disaster Management Office and the Fijian Government in quickly responding to damage from TC Harold while handling the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for communities in Kadavu and parts of Lau.

Feakes says these are unprecedented times and the need for the vuvale spirit is apparent now more than ever adding that they will always remember the service of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Bula Force during Australia’s devastating bushfires only a few months ago, and today’s delivery is proof they stand with Fiji through these challenging- times.