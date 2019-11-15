New York embassy keeping tabs on Fijians in Lebanon

The government is in close contact with Fiji’s Embassy to New York in the United States concerning the status of Fijians in Lebanon.

A massive blast at Beirut Port yesterday has killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan says the embassy in New York is accredited to Lebanon and has been keeping tabs on the tragic incident.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment we have five civilians and one staff of the military who is visiting Beirut from Geneva as part of the United Nations team and until now there has not been any news of any of our people injured or who were close to the vicinity of the disaster. If anything comes through our UN Mission regarding any assistance or even if it comes directly to Prime Ministers Office – we will be happy to respond to that.”

Karan says given Fiji’s long ties with Lebanon through peacekeeping duties, Fiji is deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

“We deeply sympathize with the losses that is very unfortunate, unexpected and we understand that at this time the feelings of the people and the country as a whole are going under so many difficulties. With COVID-19 at hand and another disaster it’s just not good for any country and we deeply sympathize with the losses of lives.”

Commander Fiji Military Forces Admiral Viliame Naupoto yesterday confirmed to FBC News that Fijian peacekeepers are not based near the blast site and are safe.