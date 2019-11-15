New Year’s church services to abide by curfew

The Methodist Church is calling on all leaders to ensure New Year’s Eve services end before 9pm.

Church President Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa says this is necessary to ensure members abide by curfew restrictions.

Dr Vakadewavosa says finishing the service before 9pm will allow the congregation to reach home before curfew.

“I would like to inform all the church leader of the Methodist church that all out members in all the churches need to be reminded that coming New Year celebrations to be very cautious of the curfew in place.”

The Catholic Church in Fiji will also have New Year’s eve mass at 6pm which will be over within an hour.