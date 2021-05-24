Home

New Yawe quarry now operational

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 22, 2021 3:30 am

The maintenance and the building of new roads in Kadavu will now be easier following the new Yawe quarry that is now operational.

This quarry uses raw materials that are already on the island.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says this allows the Ministry to cut costs as most road projects usually have its raw materials brought into Kadavu by vessel.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate says this development allowed the Ministry to save and divert those funds to other projects.

“It has made a significant difference from the month of March when it was operational, Staff have been here for nine months because of COVID but we are very glad because having raw materials on the island cuts down the cost and should help speed up the delivery and the road maintenance and the making of new roads in Kadavu.”

Usamate says the quarry will greatly help with the building of the two new roads from Vunisea to Vacalea and from Yawe to Nabukelevu.

Usamate is currently on a tour to visit the Ministry’s projects in Kadavu.

 

