New World to invest in multi-million dollar project

Around 500 jobs are expected to be created through a multi-million dollar project in Lautoka within the next three years.

The New World Private Limited will start construction on their Storage and Distribution Centre in Wairebatia, Lautoka from next year.

New World PTE Limited Chief Operations, Officer Peter Royce says the two-year project will be carried out in two phases.

“This $30 million will consist of a distribution center complete with fresh and frozen facilities. Out corporate offices which are currently split between Suva and Ba will be consolidated into one space with a training facility and catering facility that will be used for in-house and outsourcing externally”

Project Manager Mosese Koto says despite the current economic uncertainty, the retail chains are taking a bold step.

“The construction will employ at least 500 people but there is a ripple effect, the supplier, the paint supplier so more people will continue to be employed because of such developments. So the overall budget is $110 million but we will continue with the first phase.”

This is one of the ten major development projects which has been approved by the Department of Town and Country Planning.

Work on the Storage and Distribution Centre is expected to be completed by 2023.