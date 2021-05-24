New wood shredder to counter green waste

Minister for Environment and Waterways, Dr Mahendra Reddy says there are innovative ways to help reduce green waste in the country.

Speaking at the handover of a new wood shredder machine, worth over $60,000 to the Suva City Council today, Reddy says initiatives such as will ensure a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

“We have made a small investment in acquiring a shredder that will go towards better utilizing of waste, rather than just sending it to the dumpsites or landfills. We can now utilize it for a very important cause.”

Article continues after advertisement

The wood shredder converts disposed leaves and thin tree branches into wood chips, which can be recycled for compost and also prevent soil erosion.

Reddy says subject to available funding, the Ministry of Environment is keen to procure wood shredders for other municipalities around the country.