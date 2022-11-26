New website launched for the LGBTQI community

LGBTQI community

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network have launched their new website to increase its presence and identity on social media.

Chief Executive Isikeli Vulavou says the website gives a face to their existence, supporting, mentoring, and building the resilience of the Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Queer and Intersex community.

He says through this website, PSGDN will broaden its ability to mobile resources through its new donation portal as well.

“The website has been designed to provide a user-friendly experience, features detailed information on our work, our National Member Organizations, and includes articles, stories, and blogs of transformative change showcasing the resilience of Pacific Islanders of Diverse Sexual orientation.”

The organization has also released its first newsletter called ‘The Queernesians’.

Vulavou says the newsletter provides a platform for all to access accurate information and work done by the LGBTQI community.