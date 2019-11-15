New website for President’s office

The first ever official website for the Office of the President at the State House was launched yesterday.

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote says the event marks his Office’s commitment to promote the Government’s Digital and Information Technological Transformation Reform Programme.

The website will keep Fijians and stakeholders informed of the primary responsibility of the President and the core purpose and functions of his Office.

Konrote says since assuming office in 2015, a number of projects have been successfully completed.

“These include the renovation of the State House, the official changing of its name from Government House to State House in 2017, and a new re-landscaped look to the State House compounds, the transformation of the former Squash Court into a modern-day Wellness Centre/Gymnasium and now the launch of this office new website.”

The President says his Office will ensure the continuous update of information to maintain the relevance of the new website.