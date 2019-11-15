New ways of planning cities must be adopted says Kumar

There is a need for increased flexibility to accommodate high-density developments.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this during the World Town Planning Day to recognize and promote the role of town planning.

Kumar says town planning must act in the public interest to ensure fairness in the use of land and resources between those in need of housing, jobs, services and infrastructure and those whose lives, property, or outlooks might be harmed by such development.

The Minister says they are currently reviewing their legislation.

She says they are in the final stages of consultation which will later be presented to the Solicitor General’s Office for drafting.

The Ministry is also reviewing the General Provisions to make it relevant due to the development trends.

“The Town and Country Planning Act of 1946 (74yrs old) and the Subdivision Act of 1937 (83 yrs. old) no longer serves the interests of the developers and we have to change this legislation.”



Kumar says the Ministry is also embarking on the review of outdated Town Schemes with Municipal Councils to make it current.

This will begin with the Suva City, Lautoka City and Levuka Town Planning Schemes and the Navua Advisory Plan.