New water source for Yaro villagers

Christmas has come early for 29 households and a nursing station in Yaro village on Kia Island after the commissioning of their groundwater reticulation project.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate, says three boreholes were drilled in 2001 and one in 2004.

He adds these have been decommissioned because improper use resulted in damage to the PVC casing and severe contamination of the water source.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate has applauded villagers for their resilience and patience over the years.

“Our wait is over, you will now be able to enjoy a better quality of life as water plays a critical role in your daily lives; from drinking, bathing, washing and cleaning.”

$130, 000 was spent on this water project.