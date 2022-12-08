New walkway to benefit students

[Source: Fijian Government]

Students of Vunibokoi Primary School in Verata, Tailevu have an improved and safer walkway to and from school following the opening of their new walkway.

This week, the Head of Finance and Administration in the Office of the Prime Minister, Moape Rokosuka commissioned the $46,000 walkway.

This project was funded through the government’s small grants scheme.

Rokosuka says the assistance supports the government’s key priority area in promoting the right to health and an adequate standard of living for children whilst also enhancing and motivating the young leaders as they proudly access the facilities.

He states that the walkway will provide a conducive learning environment for students.

Rokosuka adds that leaders of tomorrow are groomed today, and education is the key to achieving it.

The school has a roll of 142 students and caters to the educational needs of three villages in the district of Verata — Naivuruvuru, Navunimono, and Kumi.