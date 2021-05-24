Home

News

New WAF CEO presents Sevusevu to Minister

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 4:35 pm
Doctor Amit Chanan. [Source: File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji’s newly appointed Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan, assumed charge today following his Sevusevu to the Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate.

Usamate says this is the first time ever, since taking over the portfolio that the Chief Executive of a Utility has presented him a sevusevu, and has thanked Dr Chanan for paying homage to the traditions of Fiji.

Minister Usamate also welcomed the new CEO and wished him well saying he has an important responsibility to bring clean and safe water to the people of Fiji and ensure proper sanitation.

The new WAF CEO says he is deeply engrossed and committed to achieving water-related Sustainable Development Goals through the National Development Plan’s key targets.

 

