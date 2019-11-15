New WAF CEO appointed

An Australian National, Barry Omundson has been appointed as the Water Authority of Fiji’s new chief executive officer.

The position which was vacant for two years followed a rigorous selection process both at a domestic and international level by a renowned accountancy firm.

Omundson has an extensive background in water infrastructure having worked across a number of regional organizations in Australia in senior management.

“My focus will be on developing our people, so when people ask me what I do, I don’t say, I dont tell them that I’m in the water authority or whatever, I say I develop people because I firmly believe and my experience is that you spend some time on the person, build the organizational culture and then the results will come very quickly.”

WAF Board Chair Bhavesh Kumar says given the rigorous vetting process, they have every confidence that the new CEO will be able to drive the authority into a new era.

“Mr. Barry started work from Friday as the new CEO of Water Authority so it’s my pleasure to introduce him. It was quite a transparent journey that brought us here in terms of and with the invaluable assistance that large reputable firms like KPMG, we advertised the Chief Executive position locally and globally to ensure that we found the best person to lead WAF forward.”

The new CEO also noted that top of his priority list will be service delivery and customer satisfaction.