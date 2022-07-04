New Viria water supply to solve water woes: AG

[File Photo]

The amount of water rates that Fijians pay to the Water Authority of Fiji does not meet the fluoride and chlorine costs.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this during a national budget consultation with Fijians in Nausori today.

He says the cost of these chemicals that are usually added to ensure the safety of the drinking water and this is why the government is assisting the Authority through grants.

“That is costing us nearly $300 million- we are getting a new water source from Viria, it will give us more than enough water to service everybody 24/7 with water supply, I told the advisory council I met them a few months back.”

The Economy Minister says some places in the Suva and Nausori corridor are facing water disruptions and this shows the high population density.

He adds that the majority of the water pipes were built 60 years ago and so the plan by the government is to ensure that the new Viria water supply will solve the water woes.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the new water supply is set to be completed in May next year.