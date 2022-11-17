New USP Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President appointed

[Photo: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific Council has appointed Professor Janusz Jankowski as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President at its meeting in Apia, Samoa.

Professor Jankowski has expertise in Health, Research, Innovation, Education, and Government Policy in Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On his appointment, Professor Jankowski says he is humbled to serve as Vice President of Research and Innovation for The University of the South Pacific.

He says that the Pacific people have shown their innovative spirit in the custodianship of our unique ocean paradise and have also shown a unique collective effort and resolve to find solutions and create teams for the common good, including the inception of USP.

Prior to his appointment at the University, Professor Jankowski was the Chair of the Board at the University College Osteopathy in London, with HRH Princess Royal as the Chancellor, from 2019 to 2022.

He also serves as the Justice of the Peace (Magistrate), HM Courts Service, from 2019 until 2024. Further, he was an Honorary Clinical Professor at University College London.

In his leadership capacity, Professor Jankowski has served in Executive Higher Education & Health positions including Non-Executive Director Board level positions and National and International Adviser Positions.

He has also been the Editor-in-Chief of Medical Journals and Key Reference Books such as GI Oncology from Wiley from 2008 – present.

Professor Jankowski holds a degree in Medicine (MB ChB) from the University of Glasgow, a Master of Science (MSc) from the University of Oxford, an MD Research from the University of Dundee and a PhD Research from the University of London. In addition, he has Clinical Fellowships in the UK and the USA as well as Postgraduate qualifications in Education and Business Management from the University of Cambridge and Lancashire Business School.