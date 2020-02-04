New urban agenda to advance sustainability

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes that concerted efforts towards advancing the New Urban Agenda and assessing the urban development needs will foster a sustainable life for future generations.

Speaking during a side-event along the margins of the 10th World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi yesterday, he said the unprecedented waves of urban migration and a warming world means cities are on a crossroad.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we fail to meet the challenges ahead, we’ll see cities spiral into patterns of devastating vulnerability. Through our thoughtful and courageous pursuit of the New Urban Agenda, we can create cities that uplift people today while sustaining and safeguarding future generations.”

The Agenda represents a shared vision for a better and more sustainable future.

Bainimarama said climate action and sustainable urbanization work to the same end.

He says nations can’t achieve gender equity when rising seas and super-storms force citizens to forgo work to care for their children and manage their households.

“We cannot live healthy lives if our air is choked with pollution, our rivers and reservoirs are parched by drought and our food security is threatened by changing weather patterns. These worsening climate impacts entrench inequality and it is the most vulnerable among us who will endure the greatest suffering.”

The Head of Government says by acting on the New Urban Agenda’s high aspiration of sustainable, resilient cities, we avert a great many of these consequences.

“We are proving that no city is too small to serve as a beacon of sustainable progress. We know that every solution, forged at every level, can be a difference-maker in advancing the 2030 Agenda. Driven by that resolute recognition, we are confidently building strong, sustainable and inclusive Fijian cities of the future.”

The government is also pursuing a Pacific-wide network of blue shipping and it is working to foster a stronger culture of communal transportation.

It is also regularizing informal settlers on state land, granting them the peace of mind, security, and financial benefits of owning their homes.