New uniforms for students of Nacawa

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Care Committee today handed over new uniforms for students of Nawaca Village in Vanua Levu.

This is to assist the students in getting back on their educational journey following Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Rebuilding Resilient Nawaca Village Coordinator, Sailosi Nakelekelevesi says the assistance means a lot to his fellow villagers especially the students.

“There are a total of 66 school children and included here are a few students from our neighbouring Indian community so I’ve also included their names as well. Because they were affected as well. So it’s not only for Nawaca, but it also includes other communities that are part of Nawaca village as a whole.”

FBC Chief Financial Officer, Vimlesh Sagar says through the Care Committee they will continue to assist communities.

“At some point in time we don’t realize back home there are a lot of unfortunate ones who have been struck so badly and I think this is one of the ways in which we could at least boost their morale up and fighting back the two cyclones that we’ve recently been affected by.”

Sagar says the assistance is an initiative by all FBC staff and management.