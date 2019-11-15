Home

News

New tropical cyclone forecast outlook model for the Pacific

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 6:35 am
University of Newcastle Scientist Dr Andrew Magee. [Source: newcastle.edu.au]

People in Fiji and other island nations in the Southwest Pacific will have more months to prepare for tropical cyclones.

This comes after the publishing of a new tropical cyclone forecast outlook model.

University of Newcastle Scientist Dr Andrew Magee says the new model could improve early warnings, support advanced disaster management preparedness and save lives.

Article continues after advertisement

Developed by a team of climate scientists from the University of Newcastle and the National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research in New Zealand, Dr Magee says the model will generate predictions for the number of tropical cyclones at an individual country level, up to four months before the start of the tropical cyclone season.

“It’s very important to note that the information that we provide does not and should not replace the advice given by the Fiji Meteorological Service but it does offer another tool in their tool beat with which to assist with decision making in the months leading up to the cyclone season.”

Dr Magee says that as current operational outlooks only offer guidance one month before cyclone season starts whereas the team’s findings and the new outlook model are key to ensuring more effective disaster management for tropical cyclone impacted nations and territories in the Southwest Pacific region.

