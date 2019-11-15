New training package to increase disaster resilience

Disaster preparedness and increasing resilience among communities is the focus of the newly drafted Core Humanitarian Package for Churches.

The package which was compiled by the Church Agencies Network Disaster Operations is currently being introduced and tested in the country under the Australian Humanitarian partnership.

The partnership involves 23 humanitarian organizations and is a five-year initiative of the Australian government that is being administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

CAN DO Project Manager for Adventists Development Relief Agency Fiji Daniel Taufaga says under the humanitarian training guide, participants will be equipped with international best practice standard in disaster response.

Taufaga stated the package also explores why and how Christian faith informs and guides our practice that foster disaster resilience.

He adds the initiative ensures participants are provided practical engagement to develop disaster risk management plan by mapping hazard vulnerability capacity assessment plan and to be implemented at the local church level.

It also promotes inclusiveness despite of one’s gender and physical ability.

The document is expected to be launched in the next two months.