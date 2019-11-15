New training for the border officers and frontline inspectors

The bilateral engagements between Fiji and the United States has unfolded new training opportunities.

This includes opportunities for the Fijian border officers and front-line inspectors of the Department of Immigration.

The training complements the Fijian Government’s current strategies on protecting and safeguarding Fiji’s borders by detecting potential risks that arise through fraudulent and illegal travels through the use of fake visa, fake passport or forged travel documents.

The one-day training was facilitated by two officials from the US Embassy and attended by 20 officers from the Department of Immigration and two border officers from Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.

Speaking at the official opening program, the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s office Yogesh Karan says the training is symbolic of the Fijian Government’s commitment to enhance the Fijian immigration services by implementing robust strategies for comprehensive border safety and security measures.

He says that Fiji is appreciative of such great cooperation with its development partners, which is integral to enhancing Fiji’s border control and safety.

Karan encouraged the training participants to make the most of the opportunity by sharing information and their experiences and new techniques on border control.