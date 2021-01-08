Home

New traffic lights at Matanikorovatu Road

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 8, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: FRA]

The traffic signal at the Matanikorovatu/Kings Road intersection will be operational from 9.30pm tonight.

The traffic signal is equipped with a vehicle detector system which will optimize the timing of the lights based on the number of vehicles arriving at the intersection.

The Fiji Roads Authority says a backup power system has also been installed to keep the traffic signal in operation in case of power outages.

The new traffic signal will allow vehicles and pedestrians to maneuver safely.

The FRA is requesting motorists to follow the traffic lights and drive within the designated speed limit at all times.

