New tractor to boost rice production

Rice farmers in Nabua, Cakaudrove can now expand their farms and increase production with a $22, 000 tractor acquired by the farmers’ co-operative.

The Nabua Rice Farmers Cooperative bought the tractor with government assistance of just over $14, 000.

Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy in delivering the tractor commended the farmers for their vision which will help boost income.

Dr. Reddy says this shows how eager farmers are to push for growth and development.

“This is an investment. It’s not an expenditure. It’s an investment that you have made that will result in major growth in revenue for your community and also for the country.”

Co-operative President Varasiko Dauniveimotu says they always dreamt of having a tractor to increase efficiency.

“It will help us in trying to enlarge (expand) our farming program and our work.”

The Nabua Rice Farmers’ Cooperative has close to 70 members.