New tractor to boost production

The farming community of Rokosalase in Seaqaqa has praised the strides taken by government to provide much-needed impetus to drive agricultural growth.

Receiving their mini-tractor and two-disc plough from the Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy yesterday, Rokosalase Farmers’ Cooperative president, Sairusi Masikanace showed his gratitude and that they had been in dire need of a tractor to boost their production levels.

Masikanace says the community is made up of different ethnicities from all over the country, and they jointly contributed to one-third of the cost of the tractor.

Article continues after advertisement

While handing over the tractor, Dr Reddy challenged the farmers to continue to invest in their farming to improve their standard of living and also to venture further into commercial agriculture.

He commended the cooperative for investing in the tractor, which will increase their production further and raise their farming to a higher level.

The handover of the new Farmtrac 30HP 4WD Tractor was made possible through the one-third, two-thirds development programme under the Ministry of Agriculture.