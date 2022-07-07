New towns to have their own council

[File Photo]

Nabouwalu and Seaqaqa will each have their own councils when the town development is completed.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says with the development, they are also looking at making space available for the town council offices.

The councils will administer the two towns, providing overall policy direction in the maintaining of the town and improving services and facilities for ratepayers.

Koya says they need to accommodate space for the council as it is important that the towns are administered properly.

“For Nabouwalu it is good that it will fall in the large area for government services. For Seaqaqa, one of the spaces that’s created here – one of the lots will be dedicated to the council when the town comes into existence.”

Currently, Seaqaqa is looked after by the Labasa Town Council and Nabouwalu is being looked after by the Savusavu Town Council.