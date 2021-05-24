Home

News

New threats part of security concern

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 12:15 pm

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai says national security is no longer just about the traditional threats.

The new Army Commander says non-traditional threat are a new area he will need some focus on.

Kalouniwai who is also part of the National Security Secretariat with the Ministry of Defense says this has helped him understand non-traditional threats like COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“COVID-19 is a classic example and it’s something that’s indicating to us that the future may have more security issues that are non-traditional in their context.”

Kalouniwai says they will try and understand best how to work to counter such threats.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says he looks forward to working alongside Kalouniwai in the interest of safeguarding the nation.

“I look forward to working with Brigadier Kalouniwai, especially in internal security matters where we have to play in that and even also with the naval component of the RFMF that he will command that we also work together on.”

Kaloniwai and Qiliho once served together in the RFMF and their close relationship is expected to play a key role in safeguarding the interest of the nation.

