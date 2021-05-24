New technology to address drug trafficking

The Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau and Transnational Crime Unit received a range of new technologies from Australian Federal Police to help fight the trafficking of illicit drugs through Fiji.

The equipment will enhance Fiji’s ability to target, investigate and deter drug trafficking through Fiji, helping to make the Pacific a more hostile environment for transnational and serious organised crime.

The AFP is proud to be a close partner with the Fiji Police Force in combating transnational and organised crime which have been exploiting Pacific Island countries in the trafficking of illicit drugs to Australia and other markets beyond Fiji.

The exchange was made by both parties to also commemorate this years International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.