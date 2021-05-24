Home

Full Coverage
News

New taxi base rules not yet applicable

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 6, 2021 4:18 pm

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji has confirmed the Open Rank System has not come into effect as yet.

LTA Chairman James Sowane says this will change the rules regarding the operation of taxi stands once in use.

Sowane says the Ministry of Transport will advise once the transition of the amendments to the Land Transport Act is completed.

Article continues after advertisement

He urges taxi operators and drivers to be patient and calm during the transition phase and operators continue to follow the existing rules and avoid unnecessary confrontations.

He says during this period the Government will continue to pay for the base and stand fees, as announced in the Budget.

