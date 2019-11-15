New Tamavua-i-wai Bridge to open soon

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed it is waiting for a final inspection of the new Tamavua-i-wai Bridge before it opens to traffic.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the new bridge is expected to open in the next two weeks as most of the work is complete.

He also says weather and ground conditions have been the biggest challenge faced by the contractor during construction.

Article continues after advertisement

Moore is confident the $19 million bridge will ease traffic congestion between Lami and Suva.