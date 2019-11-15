Home

New Tamavua-i-wai Bridge to open soon

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 5, 2020 12:20 pm
The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed it is waiting for a final inspection on the new Tamavua-i-wai Bridge before it opens to traffic. [File Photo]

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed it is waiting for a final inspection of the new Tamavua-i-wai Bridge before it opens to traffic.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the new bridge is expected to open in the next two weeks as most of the work is complete.

He also says weather and ground conditions have been the biggest challenge faced by the contractor during construction.

Moore is confident the $19 million bridge will ease traffic congestion between Lami and Suva.

