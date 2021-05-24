New system to improve taxi services

The Open Taxi Rank System will improve services and ease the financial burden on operators says Transport Minister, Faiyaz Koya.

The new concept was announced in the 2021/22 National Budget which will allow for taxis to operate within their designated zones on a First-In-First-Out basis.

Koya says the pandemic has created constraints on finance, food supply, and job security.

The Base Taxis, Stand Taxis, and Zone Taxis will be removed.

Koya adds various base, stand and station fees that public service vehicle permit holders pay will also be removed and replaced with an annual PSV Levy.

“The current system of taxi bases and stands limited the taxi operators to operate from one place only. They will have more options and opportunities to pick up passengers within their zones. Now operators have greater options and opportunities to create business for themselves. It will also remove the stronghold that some operators have on certain bases, despite not being able to meet the demand for taxis in the area. Customers will be able to have more reliable and efficient service. It will create a traffic jam.”

While the Transport Minister says the new system will improve traffic, congestion, and planning, especially in busy metropolitan areas, Fiji Taxi Association President, Raben Singh says otherwise.

He says they have received mixed reactions from some of their members.

“It is not really right to do open rank taxi system in Lautoka, they got plenty zone taxis, more than 1200, the base taxis will face difficulty. . The town is not very big and 1200 zone taxis will come in. It will be difficult for us to provide service.”

Singh says they hope to have further discussions on this with the Minister.

The work relating to marking and rearranging Open Ranks is still underway and the commencement date will be announced later.