New system to enhance rural development

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government has developed a rural database that will map all of the government’s rural development projects.

Speaking at the opening of the Namarai Government Station in Ra, Bainimarama says this will be done on a Generic System Image or GSI.

He says this technology will enable the government to have a bird’s eye view of every development taking place across the country.

The Prime Minister adds that this also enhances the government’s planning capability to determine future rural development needs and priorities.