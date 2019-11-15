New Supermarket to benefit Vuniika residents

Residents of Vuniika outside Labasa are anticipating the construction of a one-stop supermarket in their vicinity.

Two former Fiji residents, now residing overseas have collaborated to build Vuo Supermarket Pte Limited, a Service station, holiday homes and open a rental car company in Vuniika.

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate broke ground for the construction works this morning.

Construction of the supermarket will commence soon and is expected to be completed and launched by April 2021.

Vuniika Resident Subhas Mani says having the supermarket in their vicinity will mean no longer waiting in the traffic every Saturdays to do their shopping in Town.

“It’s near to us, Vuniika people they can come to buy here. They don’t have to hire a taxi or used vehicle. They can just walk down here, buy their things and go back home.”

Materials for the pre-fabricated supermarket have arrived from India, China and Australia.

The assembly work should not take over two months.