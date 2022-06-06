New strategies to drive Fiji’s economic recovery

The investment market is making huge progress as new investors are showing interest.

With Investment Fiji’s role now clearly demarcated as an Investment Promotion Agency, they will be able to attract potential local and overseas investors.

Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says investment not only increases economic production but also offers job opportunities and income growth.

Chetty says new strategies have been developed to drive Fiji’s economic recovery post-COVID.

“For investment Fiji, we are managing leads and will continue to market Fiji as an investment destination. We are also focusing on investment facilitation and trying to assist foreign and local investors to start their projects that were installed before COVID-19.”

Chetty adds key stakeholders continue to play a crucial role in the success of Investment Fiji’s promotion and attraction activities.

He adds they are trying to make Fiji a lucrative destination in terms of investment, as there are quite a lot of things on offer.