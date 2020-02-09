New strategic plan for Macuata

Traditional leaders of Macuata, community representatives and government stakeholders are plotting a new strategy looking at the sustainable use and protection of resources.

A three day workshop to review the Macuata Province Natural Resource Management Strategy 2014-2018 is being held in Labasa. It will also implement an improved strategy for 2020-2025.

The document contains plans for the sustainable management of forests, fishing grounds, freshwater and heritage sites.

The strategy will also cover sustainable financing, capacity building, leadership and governance, and monitoring implementation.

Facilitator Aliti Vunisea says participants gave feedback of the last 5 years, and have made recommendations on what the Vanua want for the next 5 years.

“After, I put the plan together, I draft the plan and give it back to them – WWF is in charge of that with the Macuata Provincial office and they sit together with the stakeholders and go through the plan and whatever they agree with, if they think its not good or anything, it comes back to me. They have the final say.”

Amongst the participants are the Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate, Tui Mali Ratu Apenisa Bogiso and Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali.