New stove makes cooking easier

"Sitovu Buka", a type of stove that uses very little firewood and cooks food in a short amount of time.

More than 60,000 families in rural communities have given up using open fires, gas and kerosene stoves for cooking and have opted to use this new stove.

Women’s leaders are saying that the “Sitovu Buka” has been changing their lifestyles for the better.

This type of stove uses very little firewood and cooks food in a short amount of time, allowing them to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

Mereani Camailakeba, the Welfare Officer at the HART, says their tenants rely on social welfare for their survival and have been able to save the little money they had for other necessities.

“They have given it out all over our communities which consists of 800 families and these communities, they are very much in need of things that can help them put a decent meal on the table.”

Sailosi Kororua says this initiative is timely because they no longer need to purchase the expensive kerosene and gas.

“Previously our women and men used to search and lifting heavy firewood but now we are using just few chips of wood to cook several pots of meals. Our women are now cooking in less smoky conditions and have also saved a few dollars to manage our families.”

Kasabias PTE Ltd has been distributing these stoves for free and Dwain Qalovaki, the Chief Operating Officer, says this initiative is part of the Improved Cook Stove Programme in Fiji.

Qalovaki adds that this United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – Clean Development Mechanism initiative aims to accelerate sustainable energy access for women in rural communities and is funded by Korea Carbon Management Limited.