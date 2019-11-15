New sports facility to benefit Fijians in Nakasi

A new sports facility will have a positive impact on the community of Nakasi as it will promote health and well-being.

This follows the opening of the $60,000 Nakasi volleyball court yesterday by the Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar.

While officiating at the event, Kumar says given the current situation, it is pleasing to see that Fijians are keeping up with their fitness by making use of the walkways for an afternoon or morning family walk and the provision of the court will strengthen the Nakasi community in motivating each other in this new normal times.

Kumar also thanked China’s Ambassador to Fiji, His Excellency, Qian Bo for the assistance provided to constructing the volleyball court.

China’s Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo says this project is a clear demonstration of China’s support to Fijian communities and youth development.