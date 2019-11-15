New space created for Flea Market tailors

About ten tailoring businesses are back on their feet after a fire destroyed the Suva Flea Market two months ago.

Kelton Investments Ltd was able to create new space for vendors who are slowly picking up the pieces.

Most of them told FBC News they received support from family and fellow vendors who were not affected.

Ritesh Lal, the owner of Ritz Radhe’s says it wasn’t easy but he vowed to get back on his feet

“My damage was $12,000, I have four machines with our stocks, I’m happy that they’ve given me a stock here.”

Lal’s sister and co-partner in the business say they are receiving help from family.

Bhan Mati who also lost her assets to the fire has since started working for Sanjeet Kumar a fellow vendor who’s helping her to earn some income.

“Sometimes I just cut the cotton and help him to put on the button and all those things just to earn my living.”

Most of these vendors say they have applied for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise loans from the government and are awaiting results.

Aware of the budget announcement, most of them said they want to see the price of basic food items reduced.