New SODELPA Leader confident of way forward

The new SODELPA Leadership believes the way forward for the party is to focus on issues rather than continuously talk about the disunity among the members.

Viliame Gavoka says there is no denying the fact that unity has always been an issue among SODELPA members, but Saturday’s Annual General Meeting gave everyone a chance to present their grievances openly.

Gavoka says there were heated exchanges between the members as they tried to make their objections known during the AGM.

“The General Secretary and the President opened up the floor to anyone who wanted to express their views and the gloves were off at a certain stage of the meeting, the gloves were off. But towards the end of it, we agreed that we are in this together, we have to win in 2022 and unity is the message that we all are taking back to where ever we come from.”

Gavoka adds moving forward, the Party will focus on three issues to bring unity among members.

“Number one is the economic enhancement of the iTaukei – under that umbrella, everyone will benefit, GDP will grow, and everyone will benefit, every community in Fiji. Number two – free education until tertiary level everybody in this country and number three is an enhanced improved health system. Those three main issues will be the driving force for SODELPA in the next couple of months. So we focus on those issues the factionalism will end.”

He believes these issues will be able to attract more party supporters in the lead up to the next Election.